Royal Shakespeare Company to perform at Northampton Primary School

The Royal Shakespeare Company is coming to a Northampton school.

Young audiences can enjoy their first experience of The Bard's work with a production of The Tempest at Lings Primary School.

The abridged 90 minute play will be on both March 21 and 22 at 10am for the students.

There will also be a public performance on March 21 at 6pm.

All three performances, produced as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company's First Encounters with Shakespeare tour, are now sold out.

The story of the shipwrecked duke on a island of magic will be brought to life by pupils who can bring their own homemade instruments and join with the singing.

Aileen Gonsalves, the production's director, said: “We are interested in exploring and immersing the audience in the magic of the island that the characters are stranded on.

"We want our young audience to help us create this enchanted place, bringing their own homemade instruments and joining in the singing with the eight strong cast."

Leigh Wolmarans, headmaster at Lings Primary School, said: "We've been working with the Royal Shakespeare Company for five years now as lead school for their associate schools programme. All of our children from reception to Year 6 do Shakespeare. To have the royal Shakespeare Company in our hall is such an inspiration. It will be a phenomenal event and a brilliant occasion for our community."

Jacqui O’Hanlon, RSC Director of Education, said: “Many of us have our first encounter with Shakespeare at school, an experience which can define our attitude to live theatre and to Shakespeare for all of our lives.

"This tour of The Tempest will bring the excitement and wonder of Shakespeare’s work right into the heart of schools, regional theatres and local communities. Our First Encounters with Shakespeare tour is testament to the profound impact that partnerships between schools and theatres can have on the life chances of students."