Royal & Derngate Threatre use their three wishes to bag singing stars for this year's Northampton pantomime

Stars of Royal & Derngate’s production of Aladdin made a special appearance in Northampton this afternoon.

TV star Paul Nicholas and The Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson were at the Grosvenor Centre for a Q&A and signing session, as was Jaymi Hensley from boyband Union J, who also performed a song for the crowd.

American singing sensation Sheila Ferguson stars as the Spirit of the Ring.

“It’s been a great day! It was lovely to see so many people at the Grosvenor Centre keen to meet our panto stars on their early visit to Northampton,” said Royal & Derngate’s Amanda Howson.

“I know it’s only August, but I’m really looking forward to Christmas now. They are a lovely cast and it’s going to be a brilliant show.”

Jaymi will play Aladdin having made his pantomime debut last Christmas playing Peter Pan. Actor, singer and musical theatre legend Paul Nicholas stars as the evil sorcerer Abanazar, and American singer, songwriter, actress and author Sheila Ferguson plays the Spirit of the Ring, Scheherazade.

Aladdin runs from Friday December 8 to December 31. Tickets can be booked on 01604 624811 or online at the Royal & Derngate's website.

Union J frontman Jaymi Hensley stars as Aladdin.

Crowds gathered to hear Jaymi sing at the Grosvenor's Centre.

Broadway veteran Paul Nicholas dons a villainous goatee for his role as the evil sorcerer Abanazar.