Rough sleepers in Northampton high street shop front moved on after landlord installs shutters

Shutters have been installed at a shop front in Northampton town centre in response to a camp of rough sleepers living in the entryway.

Several readers have contacted the Chronicle and Echo in recent weeks to talk about a group of homeless people sleeping in the front entrance of the former Poundland in Abington Street.

The new shutters were installed at the end of last week.

A set of shutters have now been installed by the shop's landlord and the group has been moved on.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, cabinet member for housing and wellbeing, said: "We are aware of where the group of rough sleepers has moved on to and although our offers of advice and assistance continue to be refused, we will do everything that we can to help them to leave the streets."

The installation comes after the state of the shop front attracted a number of complaints from town shoppers.

Duvets, a shopping trolley and litter has covered the entrance for several weeks, and some readers contacted the Chron to talk about the behaviour of the rough sleepers.

Speaking in July, one woman, who lives above the Poundland, said: "They're abusive. I hear them fighting with each other or acting up, shouting at people walking past. They use drugs and alcohol and go to the toilet in the back alley."

The rough sleepers have reportedly refused all help from Northampton Borough Council, including an offer for spaces at the emergency night shelter in St Andrews Road.

The landlord of the former Poundland was not available for comment.