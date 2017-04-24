Romantic Northampton man stunned London Marathon crowd with mid-way point proposal

A romantic London Marathon runner gave his girlfriend the shock of a lifetime when he proposed to her halfway around the 26-mile course.

Account executive Rory Harrison dropped to one knee at the 13-mile mark when he met eyes with is beau of four years Louise Bagshaw, who was cheering him on from behind a barrier.

Rory looked 'remarkably fresh-faced' when he saw her at the 13-mile mark ring in hand.

The 31-year-old, of Weston Favell, produced a diamond ring from his short pockets before asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage in front of hundreds of people.

"I was stunned," said Northampton General Hospital medical secretary Louise. "I was a little embarrassed too because it was so public.

"I was completely overwhelmed by how much planning had gone into it.

"People were cheering and clapping and there were stunned people around me as well.

Rory, Louise and baby Emilie, who is just three-months-old. Rory and Louise first met over Twitter four years ago.

"For a few moments all eyes were in our direction.

"Once he was satisfied I had said 'yes', then off he went."

In fact Rory, who works at ALD Automotives in Northampton, had been planning the occasion for eight months and had already asked Louise's father Martin for his daughter's hand in marriage.

The occasion was made even more poignant as Rory was running the marathon to raise money for Tommy's Fund - a charity that helped the couple when they lost their daughter in 2015.

Hundreds of people stopped to cheer as Rory proposed half-way around the gruelling lap of the capital.

"We lost our first child in Christmas, 2015," continued Louise. "Since then he has been so determined raise money for Tommy's Fund.

"They support people who have been through miscarriages or premature birth, they are a brilliant charity."

The couple, who first met over Twitter, have since gone on to have baby Emilie, who is now three months old.

Rory, after proposing to his girlfriend, went on to complete the marathon in five hours and 45 minutes and has managed to raise just over £2,000 for Tommy's so far.

However he is still just shy of his target of £2,300. If you can help Rory, head to his fundraising page here.