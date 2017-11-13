Rogue trader sexually assaults and steals from woman in her Northampton home

A rogue trader working as a gardener sexually assaulted a woman and stole money from her house in Northampton.

The incident happened between 12pm and 1pm on Thursday, September 28 when the man entered the victim's house in The Headlands and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect also took a £1,000 deposit to hire a machine in order to renovate the victim’s back garden but has never come back to do the work or returned the money. The victim later discovered that the man also stole other cash from her property.

The man is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 8in with freckles on his face and an Irish accent. He had short, ginger hair and wore a red and white checked shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.