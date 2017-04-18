Robbers demanded cash before attacking man with a baseball bat in Northampton

A man was hit on the back of the head with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery in Northampton

The victim was attacked in Woodside Way, Kings Heath, sometime between 10.50pm and 11pm last Thursday (April 13).

Two men appeared from a pathway and then ran towards the victim before demanding cash. After being hit over the head, the victim sought refuge in nearby Paget House.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the first offender was white, aged between 15 and 20, 5ft 6 inches tall, skinny, with a white woolly hat, a black jacket with the hood up.

The second offender was white, aged between 35 and 40 and 5ft 4 inches. He was described as "fat" with grey hair and, was wearing an unzipped black jacket and was carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence on 0800 555111