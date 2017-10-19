Robberies rise by a shocking 43 per cent in Northamptonshire - yearly study shows

The amount of terrifying robberies in Northamptonshire has risen by more than 40 per cent in the space of a year, shock new figures have revealed.

Yesterday, the Office for National Statistics released its yearly report on the number of crimes logged in England and Wales, which showed a worrying upward trend in the number of violent offences - in particular, an eight per cent jump in the number of murders reported.

Overall in Northamptonshire, in the year ending June, 2017, there were 55,359 crimes recorded in Northamptonshire, up 12 per cent from last year's figures.

Of those, there were 6,877 crimes where people were injured.

Perhaps the most concerning figure of all was the 43 per cent rise in robberies.

Theft also leapt up 16 per cent and sexual offences rose by 17 per cent.

While many forces around the UK will say the rise in crime is down to a greater reporting of incidents, John Flatley of the Office for National Statistics, believes the trends shows a rise in criminal activity generally.

He said: "While improvements made by police forces in recording crime are still a factor in the increase, we judge that there have been genuine increases in crime - particularly in some of the low incidence but more harmful categories."

But he said police figures alone cannot provide "a good measure of all crime in society".

"The recent increases in recorded crime need to be seen in the context of the overall decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales," he said.