Robber punched victim and took their bag in attack in Northampton town centre

A person was punched and had their bag stolen in a robbery in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Friday December 16 in Drapery.

Northamptonshire Police say the 27-year-old man was walking along the street when he was approached by a woman who asked for cash.

When the victim said he didn’t have any the woman began shouting at him as he walked near the junction with Gold Street, before punching him in the head and taking his bag.

The offender was a white woman, aged around 30 and of small build. She had short brown hair and wore jogging bottoms and a T-shirt.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.