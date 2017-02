A man on a bicycle tried to grab a handbag from a woman in her 70s as she was pushing her bike along Oakway in Wellingborough.

The attempted robbery happened some time between 1.30pm and 2pm on Saturday (February 20).

The only description of the offender is they were slim and wore a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.