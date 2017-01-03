Robber armed with gun threatened staff and customer at Northampton hair salon

A robber believed to have been armed with a handgun raided a Northampton hair salon, police have revealed.

The incident happened at about 5.05pm on Saturday, December 31 at John Billington Hair Salon in Ashwood Road, Duston. Police issued a statement on the incident today.

A spokesman for the force said a man threatened a member of staff and a customer with what was believed to have been a handgun.

"The offender demanded cash and the customer’s handbag before making off from the scene. He is believed to have made off on foot along Ashwood Road, towards Peveril Road.

"The offender was black, in his mid-20s and around 6ft tall, of muscular build and clean shaven. He was wearing smart, dark coloured clothing and carrying a black nylon drawstring bag," the spokesman said.

Neither of the victims was injured in the incident but were left very shaken by what happened.

Detectives investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered a black Mulberry handbag or purse for sale in recent days.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.