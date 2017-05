A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a car park in Corby today (Tuesday).

Police were called to a report of a man on the roof of the car park in Anne Street in Corby town centre at 5.30am this morning.

A police spokesman said: “The man fell from the car park at about 6.30am and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The spokesman added that Anne Street and Westcott Way, between Elizabeth Street and George Street, remain closed at this time.