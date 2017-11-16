Roade brother and sister delighted by truck name honour

Truck loving siblings from Roade have had their wildest dreams realised when chain of shops, Nisa, named not one but two delivery trucks after the youngsters.

Archie Tofte, who turns 10 this month and seven-year-old sister, Darcy, have always been interested in lorries after growing up in a family dominated by trucks and the haulage industry.

Dad Tim is a transport manager whilst mum Abi is a class two driver, their uncle is a class one driver and even their Grandad is a transport manager.

Tim said: “Archie and Darcy both just love trucks.

“They are always yelling at lorries when they see them drive by and give them names.

“If they see any of the trucks from my business or their Grandad’s they really get excited.

“Seeing their own names on the front of Nisa’s delivery lorries will be like a dream come true for them.”

The sister and brother had their lorries unveiled in a special event hosted at the Nisa Local forecourt store at Roade Service Station.

Retailer and Nisa member Shan Navarathan, said: “The kids had a great time - it will be brilliant receiving our deliveries on the trucks with the names on the front.”

The Name a Nisa Lorry was part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Nisa Retail and with 40 lorries named after Nisa customers.