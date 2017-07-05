Road rage incident in Northampton shared on social media app Snapchat

A taxi reportedly pulled across a road to block in another car in a road rage incident in Northampton.

Footage taken from the scene appears to show a red Bounds taxi blocking the way of another black car in Victoria Gardens, off Victoria Promenade, in the town centre at around 5.50pm yesterday (July 4).

The two drivers spoke to each other and a video posted on the social media app Snapchat shows the driver of the black car getting back in his vehicle.

The two cars then appear to try and pull away at the same time, with the black car apparently being forced onto the pavement.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We attended a road rage incident at Victoria Gardens at 5.50pm yesterday. Police are investigating the matter."

A spokesman from Bounds Taxi service: "We have dealt with the matter and it is now in the hands of the police."

Witnesses, or anyone who has information about the incident, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.