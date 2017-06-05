Road rage driver punches man in face causing him a split lip in Northampton town centre

A man was assaulted on Friday night (June 2) in Northampton after a driver sounded his horn at the passer-by before leaving his car and punching the victim.

The incident happened on Friday, June 2 at about 9.15pm when the victim was crossing Sheep Street from the direction of The Bear pub, towards the Market Square, when a small white car - possibly a Fiat Punto - stopped in the road.

The driver sounded the car's horn then got out and punched the victim in the face, splitting his lip, before driving off.

A police spokeswoman today said: "The offender is described as a white man in his late twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 8in with a slight build.

"He was wearing dark blue jeans and a light grey top."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.