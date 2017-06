A road has been closed with immediate effect in Northampton due to a burst water main.

The incident took place on Derby Road, both ways, between A5123 Kettering Road and Stimpson Avenue, AA Traffic News reports.

It has been reported that Anglian Water has now closed a section of Derby Road with immediate effect as an interceptor has caused flooding to a nearby property.

It is expected that the road will remain closed until Monday, July 3, while works are being carried out.