An early-morning fire has caused extensive damage to a Polish shop in Northampton.

Three fire engines were called to the BestPol Supermarket in Queen's Road, off Kettering Road, Northampton, at around 4am today (April 20).

BestPol supermarket

Queen's Road has been closed and fire engines are still at the scene.

