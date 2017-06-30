Rising stars of netball scoop honour for Quinton House School in Northamptonshire Education Awards

A school netball team that boasts a number of top-flight young players won an award at the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

The U16 netball team at Quinton House School, in Upton, won the Sporting Achievement Award, sponsored by Qube Modular Buildings, at the awards ceremony at Wicksteed Park earlier this week.

Mick Spittle, from Qube Modular Buildings with Sporting Achievement Award Finalists Joseph Stockdale at Wellingborough School and a representative of James Annable from Redwell Primary School.

The awards are organised by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express.

Finalists were Joseph Stockdale, at Wellingborough School and Redwell Primary School.

The judge's citation for the 16 netball team said the players encompassed "the ideal that the strength of a team is the direct result of the hours of dedication and the support each player offers their teammates".

Their PE teacher says that teams like this one are gold dust.

The citation said: "They have been fantastic for the school as they have grown through the years and have worked so hard to be the best and manage both their expectations and school work to ensure that their Netball can flourish.

"The team is managed and coached by Charley Power - the teacher in charge of Netball. She has devoted herself to the teams at Quinton and has been knocking on the door of qualification for National netball for three years.

"The National finals was always the goal and she knew that this year group would be able to pull it off as long as mentally they were strong enough.

"Charley carefully sculpted their seasons from U15 to enhance their fixture list to incorporate any top Netball school in the local area. She also established relationships within the England Netball Pathway to ensure each girl had the opportunity to flourish and receive an excellent standard of coaching from every angle.

"As a result of this, Quinten House School has one Regional Performance player, and 5 academy players. This is testament to the progress this team has made over the years that over half of the squad are now in a performance pathway. As a coach and a member of staff you could not wish for a more dedicated and talented member of the PE team.

"Netball is now by far their strongest sport.

"Understandably the school is incredibly proud of the team and its coach and thoroughly deserve this award for their hard work and determination," the citation added.