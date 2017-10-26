Revealed: Top 10 nominees in Northampton Pub of the Year competition

We’ve got our top finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Northampton Chronicle and Echo (out today, Thursday October 26), stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, November 24, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

01 The Edge of Town, Regent Square, Northampton

02 The Four Pears, Bedford Road, Little Houghton

03 The Lamplighter, Overstone Road, Northampton

04 The Swan & Helmet, Grove Road, Northampton

05 Wig & Pen, St Giles Street, Northampton

06 The Romany, Trinity Avenue, Northampton

07 The Lighthouse, Wellingborough Road,

08 Old House, Wellingborough Road

09 The Sun Inn, High Street, Hardingstone

10 Phipps NBC, The Albion Brewery, Kingswell Street, Northampton