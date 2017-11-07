REVEALED: The top ten WORST GP surgeries in Northampton according to patients

Latest figures have revealed the 10 lowest rated doctor's surgeries in Northampton according to customer feedback.

And the ratings show that four out of the top ten worst are situated in the east of Northampton, according to figures contained in the GP Patient Survey.

The poll is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Topping the list of the worst-rated in Northampton is St Luke's Primary Care Centre in Duston.

The doctor's surgery actually formed the part of a House of Commons discussion after so many patients complained of lengthy waiting times to get an appointment.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt agreed to hold discussions about the practice following the poor feedback.

Below is the list of the worst-rated surgeries in Northampton according to the latest GP Patient Survey results, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

1) St Luke's Primary Care Centre, Timken Way South, Duston.

Patients: 21,671

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 39.2

2) Weston Favell Health Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton

Patients: 5,708

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 46.7

3) Clarence Avenue Surgery, Clarence Avenue, Northampton

Patients: Data not available

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 57.7

4) Danes Camp Surgery, Rowtree Road, East Hunsbury

Patients: 9,357

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 58.6

5) Brook Medical Practice, Ecton Brook Road, Ecton Brook

Patients: 6,277

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 63.3

6) The Pines Surgery, Harborough Road North, Northampton

Patients: 8,696

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 64.0

7) Dr Boteju and Partners, Holmecross Road, Thorplands

Patients: 9,886

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 64.4

8) Queensview Medical Centre, Thornton Road, Northampton

Patients: 8696

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 64.8

9) Maple Access Partnership, Maple House, Hazelwood Road, Northampton

Patients: 9,841

Percentage of people who would recommend the service:

10) Favell Plus Surgery, Billing Brook Road

Patients: 8,421

Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 65.5

