REVEALED: The top ten WORST GP surgeries in Northampton according to patients

Latest figures have revealed the 10 lowest rated doctor's surgeries in Northampton according to customer feedback.
And the ratings show that four out of the top ten worst are situated in the east of Northampton, according to figures contained in the GP Patient Survey.
The poll is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.
Topping the list of the worst-rated in Northampton is St Luke's Primary Care Centre in Duston.
The doctor's surgery actually formed the part of a House of Commons discussion after so many patients complained of lengthy waiting times to get an appointment.
Health secretary Jeremy Hunt agreed to hold discussions about the practice following the poor feedback.
Below is the list of the worst-rated surgeries in Northampton according to the latest GP Patient Survey results, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.
1) St Luke's Primary Care Centre, Timken Way South, Duston.
Patients: 21,671
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 39.2
2) Weston Favell Health Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton
Patients: 5,708
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 46.7
3) Clarence Avenue Surgery, Clarence Avenue, Northampton
Patients: Data not available
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 57.7
4) Danes Camp Surgery, Rowtree Road, East Hunsbury
Patients: 9,357
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 58.6
5) Brook Medical Practice, Ecton Brook Road, Ecton Brook
Patients: 6,277
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 63.3
6) The Pines Surgery, Harborough Road North, Northampton
Patients: 8,696
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 64.0
7) Dr Boteju and Partners, Holmecross Road, Thorplands
Patients: 9,886
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 64.4
8) Queensview Medical Centre, Thornton Road, Northampton
Patients: 8696
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 64.8
9) Maple Access Partnership, Maple House, Hazelwood Road, Northampton
Patients: 9,841
Percentage of people who would recommend the service:
10) Favell Plus Surgery, Billing Brook Road
Patients: 8,421
Percentage of people who would recommend the service: 65.5
