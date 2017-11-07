REVEALED: The top 10 doctor's surgeries in Northampton - according to patients

We can today reveal a list of the best GP surgeries in the wider Northampton area based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The ratings compiled by NHS Choices are released twice a year.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best surgeries in Northampton according to the latest results, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

1) Dr Moore & Partners, High Street, Northampton.

Patients: 6,682

According to NHS Choices, more than 95 per cent of patients at Dr Moore & Partners would recommend the practice.

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 95.3

=2) Grange Park Primary Care Centre, Wilks Walk, Northampton.

Patients: 20,500

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 88.1

=2) Blisworth Surgery, Stoke Road, Blisworth.

Patients: 20,500

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 88.1

3) Dr T Crawford and Partners, Hazeldene Road, Northampton.

Patients: 8,776

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 85.4

4) The Crescent Medical Centre, The Cresent, Northampton.

Patients: 4,010

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 84.6

5) Leicester Terrace Health Care Centre, Leicester Terrace, Northampton.

Patients: 18,230

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 83.8

6) Bugbrooke Medical Practice, Levitts Road, Bugbrooke

Patients: 10,366

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 79.7

7) County Surgery, Abington Avenue, Northampton.

Patients: 4,088

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 78.2

8) Moulton Surgery, Moulton Park

Patients: 11,369

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 75.2

9) King Edward Road Surgery, King Edward Road, Northampton

Patients: 11,878

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 74.7

10) Abington Park Surgery, Christchurch Medical Centre, Ardington Road, Northampton.

Patients: 12,629