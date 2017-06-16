REVEALED: More names added to the line-up for Rushden Lakes

More shops and restaurants heading to the £140 million retail and leisure development have been revealed.

LXB, the developer behind Rushden Lakes, has said that 92 per cent of the first phase of the scheme has now been pre-let.

The most recent lettings for units at the former Skew Bridge site just off the A45 include Zizzi, Patisserie Valerie and Robert Goddard.

And these names come as the Crown Estate, which owns Rushden Lakes, has just confirmed another restaurant for the scheme.

A spokesman said: “The Crown Estate can confirm that Wagamama will be coming to Rushden Lakes.

“We are thrilled that another exciting restaurant brand is joining the Rushden Lakes line-up.”

An update posted by LXB this week says: “Since the last update in the interim results for the period ended 31 March 2017, the group has exchanged five further lettings at Rushden Lakes to Mountain Warehouse, Robert Goddard, Patisserie

Valerie, Flip Out and Zizzi.

“Outdoor leisure retailer Mountain Warehouse, Robert Goddard and luxury café chain Patisserie Valerie are to take 2,731sq ft, 2,292sq ft and 1,561sq ft respectively within the recently completed Phase 1.

“Robert Goddard is a regional men’s and women’s fashion retailer currently with seven stores across Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

“These three lettings mean the group is now 92 per cent let with a further one per cent in solicitors’ hands.

“Active discussions are ongoing with potential occupiers of all the remaining seven units in Phase 1.

“Flip Out is to take 28,912sq ft within the Phase 2 leisure building for use as a trampoline centre.

“Flip Out is the largest trampoline centre operator in the UK with 13 locations nationwide.

“Zizzi, the Italian restaurant group with 140 restaurants across the UK and Ireland will take 3,000sq ft.

“These lettings mean the group is now 86 per cent pre-let on Phase 2 with a further seven per cent in solicitors’ hands.”

Tim Walton, CEO of LXB Adviser LLP, said: “We are delighted with the progress made since our last update to shareholders.

“These lettings are a big step towards triggering the cash receipt in respect of Phase 2 at Rushden Lakes, in advance of the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.”

The first phase of Rushden Lakes is due to open this summer.

To see all the other names confirmed so far for the development, click here