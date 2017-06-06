Restaurants and studio flats in Northampton town centre set for approval

Plans to replace a former clinic in a Northampton town centre street with two restaurants and a 60-home apartment block look set to receive the green light from the council's planning committee.

The 1930s former NHS centre in St Giles was largely vacated in 2013 when the health service decided to move its contraception clinic out of there.

The clinic as it is now.

Now developers Northampton Surrey want to turn the site into a four-storey apartment block with two commercial units on the ground floor suitable for A3 restaurant use. The studio apartments would have a single room and would be open plan.

The developers say the current single-storey building is “at odds” with the other, taller structures in the vicinity and claim its plans would help alleviate Northampton’s current five-year housing shortfall.

A document submitted to the planning department at Northampton Borough Council states the flats have been “well designed to enhance the conservation area” and will fit in with the largely independent retail scene that saw St Giles crowned High Street of the year.

The plan does not come with any parking - although the developers say there will be limited on-street parking and a cycle store.

The application also includes the provision of rear terrace gardens for properties on the ground floor, with small external terraces to the front of properties on the third floor.

The plans are due to come before Northampton Borough Council's planning board on Tuesday, June 13 and are recommended for approval in principle as long as the developer pledges to fund improvements in the town centre area.