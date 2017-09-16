Restaurant, student flats and shop planned for empty office building in Northampton town centre

An empty office block in Northampton town centre could be renovated into a restaurant, takeaway and student flat.
Plans to refit the office in Fish Street, off Abington Street, town centre, have been resubmitted to the borough council after a draft proposal was withdrawn last year.
The new application aims to build 20 student rooms within three flats, a restaurant with a hot food takeaway and a shop
Fish Street will also be adapted to allow for an outdoor seating area outside the restaurant.
There is also space for bike and bin storage for the student flats.
A consultation is open until September 25.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.