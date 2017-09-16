Search

Restaurant, student flats and shop planned for empty office building in Northampton town centre

Artist's impression of the proposed seating area. Copyright of GSS Architecture.
An empty office block in Northampton town centre could be renovated into a restaurant, takeaway and student flat.

Plans to refit the office in Fish Street, off Abington Street, town centre, have been resubmitted to the borough council after a draft proposal was withdrawn last year.

The empty offices in Sheep Street could become a restaurant, shop and takeaway with student flats on the second floor.

The new application aims to build 20 student rooms within three flats, a restaurant with a hot food takeaway and a shop

Fish Street will also be adapted to allow for an outdoor seating area outside the restaurant.

There is also space for bike and bin storage for the student flats.

A consultation is open until September 25.

The floor plan shows space for a restaurant, a shop, a bike store and stairs to the upstairs flats.

