Restaurant, student flats and shop planned for empty office building in Northampton town centre

An empty office block in Northampton town centre could be renovated into a restaurant, takeaway and student flat.

Plans to refit the office in Fish Street, off Abington Street, town centre, have been resubmitted to the borough council after a draft proposal was withdrawn last year.

The empty offices in Sheep Street could become a restaurant, shop and takeaway with student flats on the second floor.

The new application aims to build 20 student rooms within three flats, a restaurant with a hot food takeaway and a shop

Fish Street will also be adapted to allow for an outdoor seating area outside the restaurant.

There is also space for bike and bin storage for the student flats.

A consultation is open until September 25.