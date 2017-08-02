Residents to walk site of proposed rail depot in Northamptonshire to highlight environmental damage

A group of residents will take part in a walk along public footpaths which cross the site of a planned major development that would radically alter their villages and the Northamptonshire landscape.

Two proposed warehouse developments close to Junction 15 of the M1 could see 1100 acres of land bordering Milton Malsor, Collingtree, Blisworth and Roade filled by a 13 million sq ft rail freight interchange.

Map showing the total land area to be developed if the Ashfield Land and Roxhill proposals are approved and meeting points for those wishing to join the walk.

To highlight the environmental impact of these projects and the loss of open space, people from the four parishes will walk the main public footpaths crossing the sites combining at a central point overlooking the landscape that will be lost.

Many other parishes on both sides of the M1 are faced with proposals for huge building projects all of which add to the cumulative impact of air and noise pollution on overloaded roads.

Thirty parishes in this region have adopted a joint statement urging that planning decisions follow the guidance of the National Planning Policy Framework.

It reads: “Along with neighbouring Parish Councils, we are alarmed at the number and scale of major traffic generating developments in our area and their likely environmental impact.

"We draw attention to the specific requirement of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) namely 'preventing both new and existing development from contributing to or being put at unacceptable risk from, or being adversely affected by unacceptable levels of soil, air, water and noise pollution or land instability.'

"We strongly urge that this requirement is stringently and robustly followed and the cumulative impact considered when major planning decisions are being taken."