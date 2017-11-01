Residents tell Hampton Green developers Northampton cannot take the strain of 525 more houses

Northampton cannot physically support a plan to develop a 60-acre plot of land outside town into over 500 new homes, according to residents.

Outline planning permission to build on the 250,000 square-metre site off Newport Pagnell Road, near Hardingstone, was submitted by developers Martin Grant Homes and Harcourt Developments (MGH & HD) this week.

The Hampton Green masterplan shows the outline for 525 homes north of Newport Pagnell road.

The Hampton Green proposal includes feedback from some 47 Northampton residents, businesses and public groups, many of whom worry the area cannot cope with 525 new houses and despite some liking the plan itself.

The plan falls in line with a county council and borough council plan to find 18,870 new homes between 2011 and 2029.

The 525 houses also sit on the border between Northampton Borough Council and South Northamptonshire Council, raising questions of which authority would earn taxes for the area against which would take the brunt of the traffic and population.

Many of the 47 respondents pointed to unbearable traffic, strain on the town's infrastructure and support for schools and doctors' surgeries as points of concern.

One resident wrote to the developers to say: "I have great concerns about this number of properties being built in this area. The road infrastructure is already inadequate and this will compound the problems especially during rush hour.

"I moved to Hardingstone to live in a village on the outskirts of town, this will further swallow up our village identity."

Another resident said: "Adding more houses with no more services is crippling the already stretched schools and surgery. And don’t get me started about the extra traffic."

"The traffic is becoming unsustainable and I need a helicopter to get out of my house," said another homeowner. "This development will certainly not be the last in the area and it is becoming alarming."

Developers MGH & HD said: "It was clear from the consultation that many consultees had concerns relating to the impact of new development on existing community infrastructure.

"To this end, MGH and HD have been, and continue to be, in close contact with appropriate public bodies to ensure appropriate contributions are delivered as part of this development.

