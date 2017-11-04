Residents label 60-foot pole planned for Northampton park 'an eyesore'

A plan to build a 60-foot broadcasting pole on a Northampton park has been met with "disgust" by nearby residents.

A planning application to plant the mobile phone network-boosting "monopole" at the corner of Kingsley Park and East Park Parade on the Racecourse was branded "totally wrong" by Northampton folk.

Early plans for the pole placed it at 20 meters tall.

Early plans to make the pole 65-foot tall were scaled back after complaints it would make it "taller than any church, building or tree nearby".

A similar pole, which are used to boost 4G mobile phone coverage, was built near the junction of Abington Avenue and East Park Parade, also on the Racecourse, in 2016.

One resident wrote in to say: "Can't it go somewhere else? I am concerned that the proposed tower on the Racecourse is going to be an eyesore, distracting from the beautiful nature of the park since it would be taller than the trees."

Another letter reads: "There should be nothing taller than the trees that should be a permanent structure. It's a beautiful area of green space that needs looking after and improving."

During the consultation, which ended in October, 19 residents wrote in to object the plan. There were no letters of support.

Another resident said: "The Racecourse is an important part of the Kingsley Conservation area, but more important, it is a jewel in the centre of Northampton, a large open area surrounded by trees and with some stunning views. It belongs to the people of Northampton and they should be aware of this attempt to destroy an attractive part of Northampton by what is a commercial development."