Residents in favour of converting former pub into house to improve Northampton village

Plans have been submitted to change the King Willam IV pub in Kingsthorpe from a public house into a residential property.

Residents have voiced their support for the change of use as they feel they will benefit from improved parking facilities and less disturbance.

In a planning document, neighbour Trevor Panther said: "Our home is directly opposite this property and it has been for quite apparent from the long-term decline in the use of the King William IV that Kingsthorpe village cannot sustain two pubs.

"With the obvious decline in trade, it has also been quite clear that the building was falling into disrepair.

"We welcome the fact that this property will now improve the area. We also welcome the fact that it has somewhat alleviated vehicle congestion in Green End."

It is understood that the former pub situated at the junction of Green End and The Green, will be occupied as a family home if given the green-light by Northampton Borough Council.

Another resident added that they feel turning the King William IV into a residential building is the most logical solution for Kingsthorpe.

They said: "In the past two years, three different landlords have tried to make it work as a viable public-house - this has not been possible on any occasion.

"It would be a great shame to see this beautiful building fall into disrepair.

"I feel that the current owners will lovingly restore the property sympathetically to its surroundings and heritage - they will also be raising their family in the building as opposed to doing it up and selling it on for a quick profit.

"We as local residents will also benefit from improved parking, less noise and disturbance."

Property consultants, Drake & Company said one reason for a sale was that beer sales had been in decline since 2012.

Senior planning officer for conservation, David Trubshaw said that the King William IV makes a positive contribution to the conservation area and he has no objection to the revamp.

In a written analysis, he said: "The loss of an amenity within the village is regrettable but if there is satisfactory evidence that it's viability as a public house is such that it is unlikely to re-open, then conversion to residential use would involve relatively minor alterations."

It is understood that the new family are known to the community and intend to turn the building into their family home.