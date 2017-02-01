Resident calls on police to crackdown on illegal parking in Northampton

An angry Northampton woman is fearing for the safety of residents in her street as drivers take to parking their cars on the pavements.

The woman of Salisbury Street in Semilong, who wishes to remain anonymous, is calling on Northamptonshire police to patrol the surrounding area as she fears the parking might obstruct emergency service vehicles.

A car in Semilong

She said: “It’s ambulances and bin lorries that I’m worried about, they won't be able to get up the street. It’s annoying, I know people have multiple cars for a family, but nobody with any respect would park where they stop.

“People have to walk in the middle of the road, it’s ignorant and rude. I have never seen a traffic warden round my area, if there were more traffic wardens to ticket people, if people got into more trouble round here then they wouldn’t do it.”

However, it is understood that Northamptonshire County Council cannot enforce fines as there are no parking restrictions along the street, except for the junctions.

But this isn’t the first time somebody has contacted the Chronicle & Echo over parking issues in residential streets.

Greg Bull of The Mounts last month warned that drivers had drastically taken to parking their cars in dangerous places.

He said: “In Abington, cars regularly park on the pavement and on the corner, which generally makes the pedestrian’s life difficult. Often busy mums rushing to school have to endanger their family by walking on the road as the pathway is blocked.”

Social media user, Jayne Croke made contact with the police about the inconsiderate parking.

She said: “Unfortunately it isn't just Semilong, we have this problem in Ivy Road. I phoned the police a couple of weeks ago as it looked like a car had been dumped. The bin lorry couldn't get through and cars were struggling.”

A police spokesperson for the Northampton Central Safer Community Team, said: “Residents in Salisbury Street, Semilong have contacted us with concerns about motorists blocking pavements and the road.

“Illegal parking in the area is a priority for us and we have been conducting regular patrols, removing cars when necessary.

“It is the responsibility of all motorists to ensure they park legally, and we will continue to remove any car that we find causing an obstruction.

“As well as taking enforcement action we are working closely with partners to look for long-term solutions to the problem, which is primarily a result of too many cars for the size of the street.

