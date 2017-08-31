Reports of street gamblers using 'ball and cup' game to dupe shoppers in Northampton town centre

Town centre shoppers have been warned not to get duped by “sleight of hand” games in Northampton town centre after reports of a group has been targeting townsfolk for money.

Northamptonshire Police has been made aware of a series of incidents involving members of the public being asked to take part in a rigged “three cup game” in the town centre.

On Thursday a man was reportedly spotted by the Coventry Building Society in Abington Street asking people to take part in the scam.

The game, which asks people to guess which cup a ball or small item is hidden under is notoriously used by confidence tricksters.

One woman who saw the game being played in Abington Street at around 3.30pm on Thursday (August 24) said: “I have seen them there a couple of times.

“They are getting a crowd of people there.

“It looks as if they are getting people to paying them £5 a ball.

“It’s rigged, you can’t win it.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We have been made aware that there may be people operating sleight of hand games in the town centre that they are concerned about.

“We would encourage people not to get involved in handing over any money with these sorts of games.

“If you have been a victim of crime report it to us.

“We have been in contact with Trading Standards and the central policing team at to see if they have powers to tackle the issues.”