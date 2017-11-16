Reports of fires outside Northampton caravan park after travellers park up by main gate

A group of travellers have pitched up on a patch of land outside the Billing Aquadrome Camp Site in Northampton.

At least 11 caravans and accompanying vehicles parked outside the main gate at around 4pm yesterday (November 15).

A burnt-out campfire on the roundabout. The group reportedly lit a fire there at around 9pm yesterday (November 15).

The travellers reportedly lit a campfire on the nearby roundabout at around 9pm last night.

Residents say they heard the group late into the night.

One man, who asked not to be named, said: "What can we do? I've heard security have called in extra staff on overtime while they are here."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “A group of Travellers, comprised of 11 caravans, has moved on to land in Crow Lane, Northampton.

“The Countywide Traveller Unit is currently carrying out an assessment of the unauthorised encampment.”

OTHER STORIES FROM THE CHRONICLE & ECHO

- Northampton woman who treated cat's cancerous wound with HONEY banned from keeping pets

- SPECIAL REPORT: 'Pure Evil. Like dancing with the devil': The full story of Northampton rapist Winston Reid

- Borough raises no objection to massive 1,050 homes plan and park and ride scheme north of the town

- Popular Northampton pub to reopen in December with 'gin club' following £100k investment