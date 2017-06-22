Remembrance service to take place in Northampton for Grenfell Tower victims

A Northampton church will open its doors for an hour on Saturday so that people can remember those who suffered in the fire at Grenfell Tower.

St Giles Church in the town centre will be open from midday until 1pm on Saturday, June 24 to allow visitors to pay their respects and pray for all those who have been injured or lost loved ones in the fire and in recent terrorist attacks.

Grenfell Tower. Credit: Henry Nicholls / SWNS.com

Steve Kelly, vicar of St Giles Church said: "We will just be offering a quiet place for people to come and pray or reflect on what has happened recently.

"These events have affected all of us and it is good to take time out to reflect at a time like this."