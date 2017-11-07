Remembrance Day parade will march through streets of Northampton this Sunday

Northampton will be honouring members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty with a Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Gareth Eales, will lead a procession from The Guildhall to All Saints' Church as part of this year's Remembrance Day parade on Sunday (November 12).

The parade will form on the Market Square and march to All Saints’ Church at 9.30am. The parade will join with the mayor's procession at All Saints' Church for a service which starts at 10am.

The traditional two minutes silence will begin at 11am at the first stroke of All Saints' clock. The laying of wreaths and the remembrance service will then follow.

After the service, the parade, headed by the Northampton Pipe Band, will make its way to The Guildhall to make the salute before progressing up St Giles Street, into Fish Street and then reaching its final destination in Abington Street.

Mayor Gareth Eales said: "Remembrance Sunday is an important time for us to honour and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and all those who have been affected in conflicts.

“This year, we have already paid tribute to local war hero Edgar Mobbs and those affected by the Zeppelin raid in St James during WWI. On Remembrance Sunday however, we show our respect for the thousands of service men and women who lost their lives 100 years ago as well as those who continue to serve our country today. I do hope the local community will join us as we pay our respects.”

Poppies have again been installed on lampposts and street furniture along the parade route.

Phillip York, Branch Chairman for the Royal British Legion, said: “It is wonderful to see the large poppies marking the parade route again for this year’s Remembrance Day event in Northampton. It is great that the town shows such support for its service men and women and their families, and marks the sacrifices they have made for our peace and security today.”