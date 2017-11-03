Record-breaking 1,200 people write to council with feedback for Northampton relief and orbital roads

Progress on two major road projects has been pushed back after a record number of Northampton folk wrote in to share their thoughts on them.

A record-breaking 1,200 people wrote to Northamptonshire County Council about the controversial Northern Orbital Route (NWO) and the North-West Relief Road (NWRR) during a consultation this year.

Residents from Boughton have spoken out against the plans.

The council was due to present a report on the roads to cabinet next week - but officers have now pushed the report back until the new year while they deal with the feedback.

The two long-awaited projects are designed to ease congestion in the town. Together, they will complete Northampton's ring road by linking the Harlestone Road with the A5199 Welford Road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council: "The cabinet report on Northampton Northern Orbital Route and Northampton North-West Relief Road has been delayed."

"The response to the consultation is the largest we have received for any road development in recent years, with over 1200 responses.

"Given the large amount of feedback received, more time is needed to consider how we take on board the many detailed comments which have been made.

"The intention is to take the report before Cabinet early in the New Year."

But campaigners say the roads will save only 40 seconds off any journey, and are part of a larger scheme to open up north Northampton for housing development.

Charlotte Mackaness, speaking for the Northern Orbital Route Facebook page - which has over 1,000 members - said: "For good or for bad, this road will have a huge impact on this area and our future.

"I don't think the county council can take much credit for making people aware of this consultation. I think they kept it quite quiet. There's been no communication about it.

"Several parish councils should be applauded for hand-delivering flyers letting people know what was happening."

The two roads were consulted on together despite being developed independently.