Recognise this man? Police want to talk to him about a break-in at a Northampton shop

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a break-in at a framing shop in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Detectives are investigating a burglary at The Framing Centre at about 2am last Thursday (July 6).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A man was captured on CCTV gaining entry to the premises before tampering with the cash till. Nothing was taken and the suspect escaped on foot."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.