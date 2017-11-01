Rare violin bequeathed to charity by Northamptonshire musician raises thousands for children with cancer

A rare violin left by a Northamptonshire musician to a children’s cancer charity in his will has sold for £2,800 at auction in London.

Phil Andrews and Sue Shipley, from Moulton took their father, Richard’s violin - made by the famous Sebastian Klotz of Mittenwald (1696-1775) - to London to be auctioned by renowned musical instrument auctioneers, Bromptons, at the Royal Institution on Monday, October 23.

Richard Andrews.

Richard Andrews, who lived in Westone for over 60 years, sadly passed away in July 2017 and left the violin to raise funds for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

Phil Andrews said: "It was an amazing day, to see the work of the charity first hand, and then to experience the auction itself.

"This is exactly what Dad would have wanted, the family is so proud of him".

Richard's love of performing began aged 13 when he played his first-ever concert in Northampton at the New Theatre in April 1944 for local troops alongside his father, Leonard who he played with for 30 years until his death in 1977.

Richard went on to become the leader, then president, of the Northampton Concert Orchestra (NCO) previously known as the Northampton Light Orchestra, which is still playing after over 120 years.

Richard Andrews was inspired to bequeath the violin to CLIC Sargent as the charity’s founder Sir Malcolm Sargent was also a musician, and his wife of 44 years, sadly died of cancer in 2002.

Richard's daughter, Sue Shipley, said: "We were overwhelmed to discover that the charity funds 12 'home from homes' nationwide which enable the child's whole family to live and cook together for free in fantastic accommodation whilst treatment is being undertaken, which could be for a day, week or months".

Last year, CLIC Sargent supported 88 families in Northamptonshire, giving out 47 grants worth over £9,100 to help families cope with the financial impact of cancer. A recent Cancer Costs report from the charity revealed that families spend an extra £600 a month when a child is undergoing active treatment.

Tom Newton, Legacy Manager at CLIC Sargent, said: “We can’t thank the family of the late Richard Andrews, enough for their support, this unique, well-loved item has raised thousands to help other families in their time of need.

“Leaving a gift in your will is an inspiring way to show your support for young lives against cancer in the future. By doing this you will be helping to ensure that CLIC Sargent is here fighting for young people against cancer often at a time when they feel they can’t.”

To find out more about CLIC Sargent’s work and how to leave a gift your will: http://www.clicsargent.org.uk/giftsinwills