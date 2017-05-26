Rapist who attacked two teenage girls in Northampton may die in prison after 23-year sentence

A 61-year-old man from Northampton has been jailed for raping two teenage girls.

Roy Humphries, 61, of Ennerdale Road, Spinney Hill, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 26).

Humphries, who has two previous convictions for sex acts against girls aged under 13, pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault charges.

Judge Timothy Smith said: "You committed these offences out of a desire for your own sexual gratification. I have no doubt you are a dangerous individual."

Humphries made videos of his attacks.

Speaking to Humphries, Judge Smith said: "One of your victims asked you to stop because it hurt and she didn't like it. You told her to 'give yourself five minutes'.

"You also told them that they would get into trouble if they told anybody.

"What you have done will have caused significant psychological damage to the girls.

"You thought you would not get caught. You took a risk. You chose to satisfy your own desires for your own selfish purposes. And there is no sign that you would not re-offend if you were released."

Humphries was sentenced to 23 years in prison and must serve a minimum of 10 years before being considered for parole. He has also been placed under a sexual harm protection order for life.

His barrister, Marie Spenwyn, said her client understood the severity of his crimes and was not seeking to mitigate his sentence.