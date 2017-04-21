Rail depot planners hoping to build on 13 million sq ft of countryside near Northampton will meet villagers tonight

Developers hoping to build two massive rail freight terminals on countryside just south of Northampton are set to meet concerned members of the public during a meeting tonight.

Both the proposed Rail Central site and the neighbouring Northampton Gateway plan - separated by the width of a railway line - could see 13 million sq ft of warehouses built on the doorstep of residents in Roade, Milton Malsor, Blisworth and Collingtree.

Ben Copperfield of Ashfield, met concerned residents in Blisworth last year.

Tonight, both Ashfield Land, developers for Rail Central at junction 15a of the M1, and Roxhill, for the Northampton Gateway scheme at junction 15, will be at Roade Village Hall from 7.30pm.

Environment secretary and Northamptonshire South MP Andrea Leadsome is set to attend tonight alongside the concerned villagers.

There has already been strong local opposition to the plans and a website StopRoxhill.com has been launched.

A recent post by the page administrator Rod sellers, states: "The flaws in the case for both Rail Central and Roxhill Gateway, seem clear.

The terminals would be accessed through a new road built to join the A43.

"As regards alleged benefits - neither (developer) responds to a genuine strategic need, neither conforms to local planning guidelines, neither will reduce net HGV traffic, neither will contribute to the desired employment profile for the area.

"The suggested Junction 15 improvements are inadequate and the offer of a bypass around Roade will create as many problems as it solves."

Roxhill claims that 6,000 people will work at the site, but there are genuine concerns about number of traffic movements into and out of the two sites each day - even though the developers have agreed to fund a bypass around Roade.

The meeting is set to take place at Roade Village Hall, Bailey Brook Lane, at 7.30pm.