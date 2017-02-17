Raiders took booze from Northampton cricket ground after pulling door off the hinges

Hooded burglars ransacked a bar at the Northamptonshire County Cricket ground in an early morning raid.

Northamptonshire Police is trying to trace witnesses after a break-in at the Wantage Road ground in the early hours of Wednesday, February 8.

A force spokeswoman said two burglars took alcohol and a set of keys from a bar and pulled a door off its hinges in the terrace area of the ground.

Both were described as wearing hooded tops, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.