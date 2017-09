Burglars forced the rear door of a Northampton supermarket before escaping with two mobile phones and £100 in cash.

The break-in happened between 7pm on Wednesday and 10.45am yesterday (Thursday, August 31) at the Afro Express Mart in Wellingborough Road.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on call 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111