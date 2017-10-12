Raiders steal jewellery from Northampton home

Burglars broke into a Northampton house before lifting a haul of jewellery from inside.

Sometime between 11am and 1pm on Thursday 14 September, a property in Lindsay Avenue was broken into via the side door.

Jewellery stolen in the break-in.

A men’s Seiko watch with engraving on the back, pictured, a Tag Heuer watch with three dials on a black face and three gold bracelets, also pictured, were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.