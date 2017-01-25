Raiders ransack Northampton business in overnight burglary

Burglars who broke into a business in Northampton took cash after ransacking the inside and damaging a safe.

Witnesses are being sought following a break-in at a firm in Brackmills Industrial Estate, yesterday (Tuesday, January 24).

Between 7.15pm and 11pm offenders went into the office area of the building in Rhosili Road, forced open an internal door, caused a large amount of damage to cabinets, a safe and desk drawers, and took cash.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.