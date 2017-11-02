Racist man spat at Corby taxi driver

A taxi driver was spat at by a man who shouted racist abuse at him in Corby.

The incident happened between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Friday, October 27, in the taxi rank in George Street.

The offender followed the victim to his vehicle before opening the taxi door and shouting racial abuse.

He also spat at the victim during the attack.

The offender is described as white, muscular, in his early 40s and about 5ft 8in.

He was clean-shaven with medium-length light brown hair and had an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.