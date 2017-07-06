Quinton House pupils bring bags of joy to NGH patients

The lives of cancer patients at a Northampton hospital have brightened up by school pupils, with support for a gift bag charity.

Quinton House School pupils held a mufti day in return for donating items for in gift bags for The Lewis Foundation.

Named after founders Lee and Lorraine Lewis, The Lewis Foundation provides goodie bags to help cancer patients take their minds off their treatment and relieve boredom.

The Foundation donates around 80 gift bags a month for day patients, overnight patients and emergency patients.

Staff at Quinton House School said the response was “incredible” with huge generosity shown by pupils and parents in donating a range of items including toiletries, clothing, magazines and books.

Pupils on the School Council packaged the items into gift bags which will be distributed to patients on the wards.

To add another personal touch the students also took part in a poetry writing competition on the theme of happiness, with the winning entries being included in the bags. Headteacher, Catherine Cozens, chose the poems with the aim of bringing some light relief and positivity to those awaiting treatment.

Tanya Goody, Deputy Head at Quinton House, said: “Quinton House does a lot of charitable fundraising for local and national charities but the opportunity to work with the Lewis Foundation allows pupils to get hands on with the work of the charity and to come face-to-face with those who will benefit from the generous donations.

“We foster a strong sense of community and initiatives like this are invaluable in supporting the school’s values and shaping rounded and compassionate individuals.”

Lorraine Lewis, founder of the Lewis Foundation said: “It was really important to us to get the younger generation involved in the work of our charity.”

“We are so pleased when Quinton House agreed to get their pupils involved and absolutely amazed at the kindness and generosity shown by pupils, their parents and staff.

She added: “This will make a huge difference to people that receive our gift bags, whilst in hospital.

“We cannot thank you enough.”