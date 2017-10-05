Queues on the M1 in Northamptonshire after five-vehicle collision

Traffic is queuing on the M1 in Northamptonshire after five vehicles were involved in a shunt this morning.

The Highways Agency is currently clearing the scene on the M1 northbound at junction 17 for the M45 after the collision at around 10am this morning.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said three lorries a van and a car were involved in the shunt.

Lane one of three has been closed by the Highways Agency while the scene is cleared.

Queues are currently being felt on the A5 through the Watford Gap area as a result.