Quad bike stolen from village near Kettering

A quad bike, two chainsaws and garden tools were stolen from a shed in Walgrave.

The red and black Honda TRZ 420 and other items were taken from the property in Sheldons Lane at some point between 9.30pm on Monday, May 15, and 8.30am the following morning.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any information regarding it or who may have been offered the items for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.