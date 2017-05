A tangerine orange quad bike was stolen from a property in Northampton.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 10pm on May 17 and 7am the following day from a property in Denston Close, Hunsbury, Northampton.

Witnesses to the theft, or anyone with information about the stolen quad bike, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.