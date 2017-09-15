Quad bike and toy tractor stolen from East Northants village

Thieves stole a quad bike, power tools and a toy tractor of great sentimental value from a property in Chelveston.

Between 10pm on Tuesday, September 6, and 6am the following morning, the offenders broke into a workshop in Raunds Road.

They stole various items, including a green Honda quad bike, a John Deere ride-on lawnmower, Nixon pressure washer, Logic single-axle trailer and various power tools.

A John Deere ride-on toy tractor, pictured, of significant sentimental value to the owners, was also stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the stolen property or those involved in the burglary, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.