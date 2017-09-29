'Pupils are happy, confident and proud': Northampton primary school rated 'good' by watchdog

A Northampton primary school has been praised by Ofsted as successfully promoting a "can-do" ethos.

Hunsbury Park Primary School in Dayrell Road, Camp Hill was rated "good" in all areas after a one-day inspection in July.

The inspection report gave a special mention to head teacher, Gail Barnshaw, who has "strengthened leadership at the school" by taking on two deputy headteachers and three special educational needs coordinators.

The report states: "You have maintained the considerable strengths noted at the last inspection, particularly in terms of pupils’ behaviour.

"Pupils are happy, confident and proud of the school.

"They are taught to follow the school’s positive behaviour promise, to ‘be kind, safe and responsible’.

"Pupils say that the school is full of ‘happy and smiling people’. Parents and pupils appreciate the warm, caring and inclusive environment, which you have created.

The visit was the first short inspection carried out since the school was rated "good" five years ago, in November 2012.

"Leaders ensure that pupils who speak English as an additional language are given additional support to help them access the curriculum," the report adds.

"The school provides information to parents, which is translated into their home language.

"Evidence in pupils’ books shows that they make good progress."