Pub to host speed-dating night to raise money for Northampton hospice

A Northampton pub is looking to strike unlucky-in-love daters with Cupid's arrow for a charity speed dating night in a bid to raise money for a hospice.

On Friday, August 25, The Old Bank pub in Northampton town centre is inviting daters to potentially meet the partner of their dreams in a three-hour swap over, for just for £10.

All funds raised will be contributed to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Organiser, Timm Birt said: "A friend of mine has been single for a year or so and I'm recently single myself, I said we should go to a speed dating event, the two of us, but we decided to host one ourselves.

"We want to get 40 people signed up, ideally 20 men and 20 women - we are going to try and do a raffle as well to entice people in."

The event starts at 7.30pm where daters will be greeted by Timm and co-organiser, Gemma, who will be on-hand with a free welcome drink before the mingling begins.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides specialist palliative care for people diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses, and offers support to their families.

He adds: "We have both had family in palliative care and Cynthia Spencer Hospice helps a lot of people in Northampton."

Donations can be pledged to the hospice by clicking: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-clack1

Tickets can be bought on the door, but to buy them online, click: https://timmbirt1.wixsite.com/tgcharityspeeddating