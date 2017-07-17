Pub owner believes Northampton street party noise concerns can be worked through

An Irish pub's plans to hold a St Patrick's Day street party in the Mounts for 450 people has been called in for review over noise fears.

The Swan and Hemet in Grove Road, the Mounts, has applied to hold a day-long festival outside the premises by obtaining a road closure between Clare Street and Somerset Street.

Landlord Teresa McCarthy, who is one of the co-organisers of the Speedy Cup at the Racecourse, says the street party would celebrate "all that is great about Irish heritage" and would see a temporary stage constructed on the largely residential street.

But Northamptonshire Police has lodged formal objections to the event notice.

Licensing officer for the force Chris Stevens, said: "My objection is based on the length of time that is being applied for in combination with the residential location.

"I am also concerned with how the 450 capacity can be maintained in such a public place and this is not adequately addressed in this application."

He added that he was also concerned to see there were no measures in place to prevent glass containers and alcohol being taken into the wider local area.

Northampton Borough Council's environmental health team has also raised noise concerns about the event by the Chron's 2015 Pub of the year winner.

Landlord Ms McCarthy was due to speak on behalf of the plans before the borough council's licensing sub-committee yesterday morning (July 17), but the meeting was postponed.

However, speaking to the Chron she said she was confident the concerns of the police and the council could be addressed.

She said: "We have had a very constructive meeting and I am sure we can come to some agreement."

The application is for the day festival to take place between noon and midnight on March 18, 2018.

The pub has applied for a temporary bar tent and food van to service the event, while there would also be outdoor toilets, rides for children, a first-aid tent and "fully certified security staff on hand."

